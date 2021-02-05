Nuclear power: Welsh Government signs MoU with Sizewell C Consortium

The Welsh Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sizewell C Consortium, a group of almost 200 businesses and trade unions from the UK nuclear supply chain that are backing the proposed nuclear power station in Suffolk.

The MoU is expected to potentially see an investment of up to £900 million in the Welsh nuclear supply chain and up to 4,700 jobs supported across Wales, if the power station is granted planning permission.

It sets out the opportunity for businesses in Wales to be part of the supply chain for the development of the Sizewell C nuclear power station, which would provide low carbon electricity to power around six million homes.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: “Wales has a strong history of nuclear expertise and know-how. A number of businesses across the country are now established parts of the global nuclear supply chain and they are now poised to benefit should Sizewell C be given the go-ahead.

“While we have recently had disappointing news about Wylfa Newydd, we remain committed to that project and the supply chain. This MoU shows how the Welsh expertise in the nuclear industry is in demand and can be used across the UK and further afield.”

The MoU will also help to retain the nuclear skills base in Wales.

Cameron Gilmour, Spokesperson for the Consortium added: “This MoU is a signal of intent from the nuclear industry that Sizewell C can deliver jobs, skills and long-term economic growth right across Wales. The Consortium – with almost 200 members from across the UK – is determined to build on Wales’ proud nuclear heritage and now stands ready to do so.

“We need to continue along the process of approval for Sizewell C in order to deliver the advantages to nuclear suppliers in Wales.”