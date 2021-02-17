Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up

Green agenda hijacked as carbon prices jump, but will energy prices be contained?

Carbon jumps again with the green agenda hijacked, but will prices be contained?

ELN TV

Harry Matyjaszek
More Articles
Wednesday 17 February 2021
Image: Shutterstock

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

  • Why carbon has leapt to new heights
  • How is it affecting longer term structured businesses and energy prices
  • Will regulators seek to bring order to markets
  • Does robust gas mean a stable future
  • Oil is up, but is it over done
  • Are Texas blackouts a concern

For the details of the discussion, listen to the podcast episode.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

This is a promoted article.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast