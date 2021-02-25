A common market doesn’t mean common prices for energy across Europe

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

The return of LNG – expected levels and deliveries this month, potential for drop of deliveries due to supply disruption in USA due to weather, LNG expansion plans in Europe

European Gas storage inventories, is it bullish or bearish? Can we can expect a downside into summer, EU gas prices currently below multi-year averages

European Power prices, what is going on in key European markets:

UK – impact of cheaper gas prices on UK power during high carbon volatility ( impact muted ) around mid Feb and extra pressure towards downside last week alongside weaker carbon

DE – highly volatile due to strong correlation with carbon

FR – one of highest prices in Europe during January, currently one of the most backward dated markets ( 22 vs 23 ), capacity 14% higher comparing to last year, no unexpected outages, some extensions on planned maintenance

ESP – remarkable expectation of increase in renewable capacity putting pressure on prices.

Key events in the short term that will impact pricing across Europe

