Newcastle secures £27.5m to decarbonise public buildings

Schools, libraries, leisure centres and cultural venues like the Theatre Royal in Newcastle will soon get a green revamp after the local authority secured £27.5 million in funding to decarbonise them.

Green measures that will be deployed during the scheme include solar panels, heat pumps, new LED lights, energy storage, wall, roof and pipework insulation.

Newcastle City Council applied to the government’s £1 billion Public Sector Decarbonisation scheme to install low carbon heating and other energy efficiency measures across 32 major sites.

Council Leader Councillor Nick Forbes said: “Removing up to 4,050 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year, equivalent to taking 2,828 cars off the road, will really help towards our ongoing target of being net zero by 2030.

“And it could help support and safeguard more than 800 jobs, potentially saving £386,000 a year on running costs, which would obviously be welcome at a time when our budget faces continued challenges.”