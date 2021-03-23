National Grid to consult on Scotland to Yorkshire energy link

National Grid will launch a consultation next Monday on a new energy project to deliver renewable energy from Scotland to Yorkshire.

The Scotland to England Green Link 2 (SEGL2) will bring renewable energy from Scotland through the North Sea to the south of Bridlington at Wilsthorpe, East Yorkshire.

The link will then run underground for around 65 kilometres and connect to the grid at Drax.

The project is expected to boost the transmission network and underpin the government’s aim for every home in the country to be powered by offshore wind by the end of the decade.

National Grid will apply for planning permission next year – if approved, construction will begin two years later.

The work on the project is expected to complete in 2029.

Neil Lyons, National Grid’s SEGL Project Director, said: “Yorkshire’s coalfields once provided the energy that powered Britain and the area continues to be at the heart of the UK’s energy industry.

“With the development of SEGL2, the area will continue to play a crucial role, bringing cleaner, greener energy to Britain’s homes and businesses.”