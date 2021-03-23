US announces $34.5m for data science and machine learning to advance climate solutions

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $34.5 million to develop cutting-edge research tools for new scientific discoveries, including clean energy and climate solutions.

The funding will support researchers using data science and computation-based models, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, to tackle basic science challenges, advance clean energy technologies, improve energy efficiency and predict extreme weather and climate patterns.

In recent years, access to data and new computational analysis tools have helped scientists and researchers better understand and predict the nature of complex scientific processes.

Such tools have been use to find out how solar cells can be designed to absorb light more efficiently or how captured carbon dioxide can be converted in usable products instead of re-entering the atmosphere.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Today we have computers and tools that can collect, crunch and decode mind-blowing amounts of data – and when you pair that power with America’s brilliant scientists, there is no problem we can’t solve.

“By aiming these resources square at our toughest challenges, including the climate crisis, we can discover the most effective solutions and deploy them faster for the American people.”