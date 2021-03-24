Renewable share of Indian power mix ‘must increase 55-fold to deliver net zero’

A staggering 55-fold increase in India’s renewable power mix is needed for the country to reach net zero by 2050.

That’s according to a new report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), which suggests India would need to generate at least 83% of its electricity from non-hydropower renewable energy sources by mid-century.

The study also estimates the share of electric vehicles in passenger car sales has to rise to 76% by 2050, compared to just 0.1% in 2019.

The report highlights that India would need to reach peak emissions within this decade if it were to achieve net zero by mid-century.

CEEW analysts also find that India would need to either completely eliminate emissions or offset these by sequestering carbon at a pace, unlike anything the world has seen before.

Dr Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Research Fellow at CEEW and Author of the study, said: “We find that India would need to undergo a double transition, through faster electrification of sectors and an increasing share of renewables in power generation, if it were to announce an ambitious net zero target.

“Policymakers would also need to identify manufacturing sectors where electricity could replace fossil fuels.“