PSG joins the UN to kick off climate action

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has become the first French football club to join the UNFCCC’s ‘Sports for Climate Action’ campaign.

Club President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has signed the agreement, with the club pledging to improve its environmental impact following the recommendations of UN experts.

It has committed to promoting more responsible environmental practices, reducing global climate impacts, educating people about climate issues, defending sustainable and responsible consumption patterns and communicating more about climate action to fans and others involved with the club.

PSG has chosen to stop using disposable plastic in all its facilities between now and the end of the season and has recycled roughly six tonnes of waste at its headquarters since May 2020.

The club has installed solar panels at its stadium, the Parc des Princes, to power the kitchens, fight against food waste and become more energy efficient.

The club has also established vegetable gardens and beehives within the stadium to protect biodiversity and educate schoolchildren in Paris about climate issues.

President Al-Khelaïfi commented: “This is an important moment for Paris Saint-Germain. By signing up to the UN’s ‘Sports for Climate Action’ programme, we are starting a new chapter in our commitment to protecting the planet.

“With everyone’s help and the experts’ advice, we want to better structure the eco-friendly initiatives we have rolled out in recent years and make them more efficient so that we can tackle climate change. There is so much left to do but we are on the right track. Paris Saint-Germain is taking responsibility and will involve its 100 million fans worldwide so that we can all push forward to a sustainable future, together.”