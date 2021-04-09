Efficiency & Environment

Morrisons to become the ‘first’ UK supermarket to ditch all plastic bags

The move is predicted to save 3,200 tonnes of plastic every year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 9 April 2021
Image: Morrisons

British food retailer Morrisons has unveiled plans to completely remove plastic carrier bags from all its 497 stores across the country.

The move is believed to make the retail giant the first UK supermarket brand that ditches all plastic bags.

The initiative is predicted to save an estimated 3,200 tonnes of plastic every year.

Customers will instead be able to purchase its paper bags that will cost 30p.

David Potts, Chief Executive of Morrisons, said: “We have been listening hard to our customers over the past year and we know that they are passionate about doing their bit to keep plastics out of the environment.

“Removing all of the plastic bags from our supermarkets is a significant milestone in our sustainability programme.”

