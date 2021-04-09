New York awards $6m for energy-saving and clean energy solutions

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo is awarded a total of $6 million (£4.5m) for innovative energy-saving and clean energy solutions that help combat climate change.

Around $3 million (£2.2m) is being provided under the Accelerate Southern Tier Awards to help entrepreneurs bring climate technology ideas to market and help participants in under-represented communities start climate technology companies and build their businesses, among others.

The remaining $3 million (£2.2m) will be awarded to six companies that are advancing innovation to lower energy costs in buildings and developing aerodynamic devices for tractor trailers that reduce emissions by saving fuel consumption, among others.

Governor Cuomo said: “New York has built a green energy economy that supports businesses from start-up to commercialisation to establish a cleaner, more sustainable future for communities across our state, consistent with the goals of our ambitious, nation-leading climate agenda.

“We must invest in these valuable entrepreneurial programs that attract new technologies and companies in our effort to drive down carbon emissions, fight climate change and deliver environmental benefits to all New Yorkers.”