EDF sells its only gas-fired power station in the UK to investor EIG

The British supplier sold its only gas-fired power station in the UK, West Burton B station in Nottinghamshire, for an undisclosed sum

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 12 April 2021
Image: EDF

EDF has announced it has sold its West Burton B plant in Nottinghamshire, its only gas-fired power station in the UK to the institutional investor EIG.

The transaction, details of which were not disclosed, is expected to complete in the coming months and is subject to regulatory authorisations.

The power station, which started generating energy in 2013, features three combined cycle units with a combined output of 1,3GW, enough electricity for approximately 1.5 million homes.

A few days ago, the firm also confirmed plans to end generation at West Burton A, its sole remaining coal-fired power station in September 2022.

