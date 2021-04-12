Wessex Water takes full ownership of Albion Water

Wessex Water has acquired 100% ownership of Albion Water following the formation of a joint venture in 2016.

It has bought the remaining 49% stake in Albion Water, which has sites in Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Essex and Kent, serving around 4,000 customers.

It operates as a New Appointment and Variation (NAV) supplier, which offers water and sewerage services to a specific geographic area instead of the existing incumbent company.

As a result, developers and large business customers can choose their supplier for these services.

Charley Maher, Managing Director of the retail and commercial arm of Wessex Water said: “The Albion Water team have taken on the challenge of providing developers with more sustainable solutions for new developments, including grey water recycling and nature-based flood alleviation measures.

“After a five-year joint venture, now is the right time for Wessex Water to take greater ownership as we develop the business further and explore holistic green energy and nature-based solutions.”