Good Energy offers free electricity to EV drivers

Good Energy is offering free electricity to drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) with the launch of a new tariff, in partnership with Zap-Map.

The ‘Zap Flash’ tariff will include “flash” windows based on periods when Britain is generating an abundance of solar and wind power.

Drivers will be alerted to a four-hour window when charging their vehicle will come at no extra cost and entirely backed by Good Energy’s 100% renewable electricity supply.

The ‘flash period’ will vary in day each week but the times will remain the same during the summer and winter months, running from April to September between 11am and 3pm and October to March between 11pm and 3am.

The tariff will be enabled by smart metering and energy supplier will be rolling out smart EV chargers and an app to work alongside the new product.

Juliet Davenport, Good Energy CEO and Founder said: “Britain generates so much renewable electricity it only makes sense for us all to take advantage of this free resource. The new ‘flash’ tariff will offer people the chance to benefit from free, green power when the wind and sun are strongest.

“Electric vehicle drivers are already doing their bit for the climate – here’s a chance for them to go one step further and support a truly clean energy grid.”

Good Energy recently invested a further £1 million into Zap-Map to support the company’s continued growth in the EV market.