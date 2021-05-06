Infrastructure

EBRD, EU and Japan backs Kyrgyz Republic’s water infrastructure with €4.8m

The funding is predicted to help a water company save around 1.6m cubic metres of drinking water and 93,000kWh of electricity annually

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 6 May 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Kyrgyzstan, officially known as the Kyrgyz Republic, in the Central Asia region, has secured a €4.8 million (£4.1m) financing package from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the EU and Japan.

The funding will help the country’s southern city of Nookat replace water pipes, install water meters and purchase equipment for the network’s maintenance.

It will also support the upgrade of water disinfection systems and the construction of an energy efficient pump station.

The improvements are predicted to help the city’s water company increase its customer base to 26,000 users from the current 10,000.

With the help of the new infrastructure, the firm is also projected to save around 1.6 million cubic metres of drinking water and 93,000kWh of electricity annually.

