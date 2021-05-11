Infrastructure

ACWA Power starts construction of massive renewable energy project in South Africa

The 100MW concentrating solar power plant is predicted to be able to feed electricity to 200,000 households every year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 11 May 2021
Image: ACWA Power

Saudi developer and operator of power generation and water desalination plants ACWA Power has started construction of a 100MW concentrated solar power (CSP) project.

A total of £586 million has been invested into the plant which will be located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa.

The project will also have a thermal storage system that is predicted to deliver electricity to almost 200,000 households, once it starts operations in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The so-called Redstone CSP project is also forecast to create 2,000 jobs.

