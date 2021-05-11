ACWA Power starts construction of massive renewable energy project in South Africa

Saudi developer and operator of power generation and water desalination plants ACWA Power has started construction of a 100MW concentrated solar power (CSP) project.

A total of £586 million has been invested into the plant which will be located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa.

The project will also have a thermal storage system that is predicted to deliver electricity to almost 200,000 households, once it starts operations in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The so-called Redstone CSP project is also forecast to create 2,000 jobs.