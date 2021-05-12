Citizens of nearly half of the global cities are ‘unprotected from climate threats’

Nearly 43% of the global cities lack plans to keep populations safe from climate threats.

In its new report, the non-profit organisation CDP which runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities and regions, suggests more than half of cities do not have yet a city-wide emissions reduction target.

The analysis shows 93% of the 812 disclosing cities report that they are at risk from climate change.

However, financial difficulties seem to halt climate assessment plans as one-in-four disclosing cities cite tight budgets as the barrier to putting climate adaptation measures in place.

Kyra Appleby, Global Director, Cities, States and Regions at CDP, commented: “Since March 2020, we have seen the huge and disruptive impact Covid-19 has had on lives and livelihoods across the globe, with cities needing to divert resources to saving lives, bolstering economies and protecting vital health services.

“Now, to build a resilient planet and ensure everyone is protected from future threats, every city must carry out a climate risk and vulnerability assessment to identify the crucial actions they must take.“