Former Bedfordshire landfill to be converted into a green energy park

A former landfill site at Elstow, Bedfordshire will soon be transformed into a green energy park.

The 600,000 square metre-site will be home to nearly 1,800 solar panels that will supply local buildings with energy.

Bedford Borough Council has been awarded £1.8 million from the South East Midlands Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) Getting Building Fund to support the construction of the site.

The so-called Bedford Green Technology and Innovation Park is expected to be completed by early 2022.

Hilary Chipping, Chief Executive of SEMLEP, said: “It’s so exciting to see this former landfill site being transformed into such an innovative energy park.

“We look forward to the Park generating green, low carbon, clean energy in Bedfordshire, encouraging others to reduce carbon emissions, adopt innovative technologies and improve air quality.”