Lightsource bp granted approval for 400MW solar farm in Australia

The Wellington North solar farm will consist of 1.2m bi-facial solar panels and contribute to New South Wales’ ambition to increase its share of renewable energy to more than 60% by 2030

Friday 14 May 2021
Image: Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp has been granted planning permission for the development of a solar farm with a capacity of 400MW in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

The Wellington North solar farm, which will consist of 1.2 million bi-facial solar panels, will contribute to NSW’s ambition to increase its share of renewable energy to more than 60% by 2030.

The site is adjacent to the company’s 200MW Wellington solar farm, which is nearing completion.

Once completed, the 600MW hub could become the largest renewable energy project of its kind in the state.

Adam Pegg, Country Manager, Lightsource bp Australia said: “We are very excited about the planning approval of our Wellington North solar farm; this is an important step forward in our ambition to help Australia transition to a lower carbon future.

“In a few years, our 600MWdc solar hub will be producing 1,173,000MWh of renewable electricity – the equivalent to powering 170,000 Australian homes – saving 938,000 carbon emissions annually.”

