Infrastructure

GE Renewable Energy secures contracts for new Pumped Hydro Storage Power Plant in Austria

It claims that it will be the first new build pumped hydro storage facility in the world to have fully-fed variable speed technology, making it far more efficient

Festival Net Zero 2021

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Thursday 20 May 2021
Image: Shutterstock

GE Renewable Energy has secured contracts from Austrian National Railway Operator ÖBB to build two storage turbines for the new Tauernmoos Pumped Hydro Storage Power Plant.

The plant is located in Stubachtal Valley, Austria, and GE will be tasked with designing, testing, building and commissioning the two 85MW pumped storage turbines.

GE claims that Tauernmoos will be the first new build pumped hydro storage facility in the world to have fully-fed variable speed technology, making it far more efficient.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast