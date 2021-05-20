GE Renewable Energy secures contracts for new Pumped Hydro Storage Power Plant in Austria

GE Renewable Energy has secured contracts from Austrian National Railway Operator ÖBB to build two storage turbines for the new Tauernmoos Pumped Hydro Storage Power Plant.

The plant is located in Stubachtal Valley, Austria, and GE will be tasked with designing, testing, building and commissioning the two 85MW pumped storage turbines.

GE claims that Tauernmoos will be the first new build pumped hydro storage facility in the world to have fully-fed variable speed technology, making it far more efficient.