Europe’s largest fishing port supports floating wind

Peterhead Port in Scotland has committed to supporting proposed projects in the North Sea

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 24 May 2021
Image: belfastlough / Shutterstock

Europe’s largest fishing port, Peterhead Port in Scotland, has signed a letter of interest with renewable energy developers Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to support proposed floating offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

The partners will explore a range of development opportunities – the port will commit its facilities for use during the construction and maintenance of these projects.

The port already provides a berth for the Hywind Scotland, which is located 29 kilometres off Peterhead – the 30MW project is believed to be the world’s first commercial wind farm that uses floating turbines.

Falck and BlueFloat aim to secure rights to acreage in this year’s ScotWind lease round.

