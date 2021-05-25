Fatberg the size of 25 elephants stomped out

Scousers have been unaware a herd of elephants has been underfoot for months in central Liverpool.

A giant fatberg the size of 25 elephants that has been blocking Liverpool sewers is no more.

The 200-tonne grease ball was ‘eaten’ by a new method practiced by United Utilities‘ engineers.

Most of the time, a fatberg is formed by large amounts of flushed non-biodegradable solids, such as wet wipes and grease or cooking fat.

To remove the Liverpool berg, they drilled a hole in the centre of the fatberg using a clean water technique known as ‘auger boring’.

Then they fed a steel rope line through the hole where they hung a jet machine used to clear sewer blockages.

Using the rope, like a zip wire, they pushed the machine back and forth inside the fatberg, ‘eating’ it away.

The company said the fatberg took up a massive 250 metres of a central Liverpool sewer causing internal flooding at businesses based on the nearby streets.

Sammy Nelson, United Utilities’ Wastewater Programme Delivery Manager, said: “We came up with the idea of using guided directional drilling equipment to drill through the fatberg and then allow a cable to be run through which would allow jetting to be carried out.

“All this work was carried out in half the time it would have taken to replace the sewer system.”