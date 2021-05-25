Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Underwater robots to check hydro turbines

Remotely operated vehicles will be able to inspect hard-to-reach turbines, reducing costs and downtime

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 25 May 2021
Image: GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy has launched new robotic technology to inspect underwater hydropower turbines.

The solution, which uses remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) fitted with sensors and cameras, promises to reduce cost and outage time by 95%.

The inspection method is designed to check turbines located in areas that are difficult to reach, without having to dry the equipment.

Pascal Radue, President and Chief Executive Officer of GE’s Hydro Solutions, said: “The hydropower industry is driven by the need for more flexibility and availability.

“Our customers are looking for new solutions to better manage their plants and respond efficiently to fluctuation in supply and demand. This robotic solution will help us to meet these expectations.”

