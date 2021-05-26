UK Emissions Trading System Auction Sees Significant Premium to EU ETS – What does that mean for energy prices?

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

The early days of the UK Emissions Trading System are volatile, but longer term will the market present a more pragmatic solution for UK energy buyers than its EU counterpart?

Big swings in the gas market, but is the outlook set to improve?

What’s happened to the balancing market? This is the big story in power pricing, forcing higher prices in the short term periods and seasons.

