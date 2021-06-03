RWE powers up 250MW onshore wind farm in Ohio

A new onshore wind farm with a total capacity of 250MW has been powered up by RWE Renewables in Ohio.

The Scioto Ridge Wind Farm, located in Hardin and Logan Counties, will generate enough green electricity to power more than 60,000 households.

The project, which consists of 75 Siemens Gamesa turbines, is RWE’s first onshore wind farm in the US state.

Ohio is believed to have “enormous potential” for future projects as wind power provides less than 2% of the total electricity generation in the state.

In addition, it has a long history of industrial manufacturing, including around 52 wind-related factories – the most of any single state in the US.

RWE Renewables CEO Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said: “We are forging ahead with the expansion of our renewables portfolio and the US is one fo our strategic target regions. Our onshore wind farm Scioto Ridge marks the successful entry in the Ohio market.

“The state’s location in the heartland of the US offers ideal conditions for renewable energy and we are happy to bring this project online which can provide clean energy for more than 60,000 households.”