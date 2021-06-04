UK urges small businesses to pledge net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner

Every small business in the UK is being urged to take “small, practical steps” to reduce their emissions as part of the journey towards net zero by 2050, in the run up to the COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng have launched the Together for our Planet Business Climate Leaders campaign, a new drive to encourage small and micro businesses to commit cutting their emissions in half by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 or sooner through the new UK Business Climate Hub.

Small businesses will be able to use the hub to find practical tools, resources and advice to understand their emissions and develop a plan to tackle them.

The hub will also provide ideas for steps businesses can take, including installing energy saving light bulbs, switching to electric vehicles (EVs) and other cleaner forms of transport, exploring environmentally-friendly packaging options or introducing cycle to work schemes for employees.

In addition, the campaign will provide small businesses with access to some of the UK’s biggest businesses – including NatWest, Google, ScottishPower and BT – and leading climate experts to support them in taking the simple and practical steps to protect the planet and the benefits of future-proofing and growing a low carbon business.

Businesses that make a net zero commitment on the UK Business Climate Hub will be recognised by the UN Race to Zero campaign and will become ‘climate leaders’.

The government believes as the UK’s six million small businesses make up 99% of the UK’s enterprises, employ 60% of the UK workforce and generate £2.2 trillion of revenue, it is crucial they take action and reduce their carbon footprint.

Every step a small business takes on its journey to net zero adds up, unleashing new opportunities. Today I met some brilliant small and micro businesses who are doing just that. Ahead of @COP26, you can too. Find out more here: https://t.co/JGUtc6zI37

#TogetherForOurPlanet pic.twitter.com/JlXmta5kqw — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 28, 2021

Mr Johnson said: “Every step that a small business takes on their journey to net zero adds up – not only in protecting the health of the planet but also in future-proofing their business and encouraging new investment, new customers and new opportunities for growth.

“We are providing the support and advice small businesses need to join us and become leaders in the fight against climate change.”