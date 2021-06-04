Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust to build onshore wind in Scotland

The company has acquired 100% of the rights to build a 50MW onshore wind farm in South Lanarkshire

Friday 4 June 2021
Image: Octopus Energy

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, part of the Octopus Group, has bought 100% of the rights to construct a 50MW onshore wind farm in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The transaction and the construction of the Cumberhead project will cost an estimated £75 million.

The 12-turbine wind farm is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of next year.

Phil Austin, Chairman of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc, commented: “The project diversifies our holdings in the UK, and once operational will contribute to reducing the UK’s carbon footprint.”

