Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust to build onshore wind in Scotland

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, part of the Octopus Group, has bought 100% of the rights to construct a 50MW onshore wind farm in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The transaction and the construction of the Cumberhead project will cost an estimated £75 million.

The 12-turbine wind farm is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of next year.

Phil Austin, Chairman of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc, commented: “The project diversifies our holdings in the UK, and once operational will contribute to reducing the UK’s carbon footprint.”