SP Energy Networks hots up with innovative tool to predict low carbon heating uptake

SP Energy Networks has developed an innovative tool which it claims can help predict the uptake and future demand from low carbon forms of heating.

The ‘Heat-Up’ modelling tool will help utilise characteristics of all homes in SP Energy Network’s region to estimate the size of heat pumps required to heat them and understand the impact on the network due to the increased demand from these connections.

This allows the company to efficiently plan for reinforcement solutions and will also help governments and local authorities to better understand the scale of investment requirement to meet ambitious heat targets, including the installation of up to 600,000 heat pumps per year in the UK by 2028.

Developed in partnership with analytics consultancy Field Dynamics, SP Energy Networks invested £129,000 through the Network Innovation Allowance (NIA) funding mechanism in the tool, which also offers a wide range of behaviour analysis around use of heat in homes based on real-world data.

The outputs from the Heat-Up tool will be combined with results from EV-Up, a similar tool developed by SP Energy Networks to analyse the predicted uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

Scott Mathieson, SP Energy Networks Director of Network Planning & Regulation said “This year, the UK will welcome the world’s leaders to Glasgow for the UN’s COP26 summit on climate change. Our government has ambitious goals when it comes to net zero emissions targets and if we’re to meet them, introducing low carbon heating into homes will be crucial.

“I’m proud that we’re leading the way to net zero through innovations like the Heat-Up tool. Learnings from this project will enable more people to switch to low carbon heating, which helps the environment and ultimately enables us to provide a more efficient service for customers and drive down costs.”