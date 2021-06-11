SSE and Equinor submit plans for Keadby Carbon Capture Power Station

SSE Thermal and Equinor have submitted a planning application for what could be one of the UK’s first power stations equipped with carbon capture technology.

The Keadby Carbon Capture Power Station or ‘Keadby 3’ would be a new power station in North Lincolnshire with a 900MW capacity, fuelled by natural gas and fitted with carbon capture technology to remove CO2 from its emissions.

It would capture around 1.5 million tonnes (MT) of CO2 every year, helping meet 15% of the 10MT target for 2030 set out in the government’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution last year.

The power station would connect into the onshore CO2 pipeline infrastructure being developed by the Zero Carbon Humber (ZCH) Partnership and offshore CO2 infrastructure being developed by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), which would see the captured carbon transported from the Keadby site and securely stored under the Southern North Sea.

SSE Thermal and Equinor believe the plant has the potential to come online by 2027, with the necessary policy mechanisms and shared infrastructure in place.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Thermal said: “We’re excited to reach this milestone in the development of our Keadby Carbon Capture Power Station project, which could become one of the UK’s first power stations equipped with carbon capture technology.

“Working with our partners in Equinor, we believe we can lead the way in delivering low carbon flexible power to accelerate the transition to a net zero energy system. This project would play a major role in decarbonising the UK’s power generation, while supporting the wider green industrial revolution in the Humber, stimulating major local investment and creating and protecting high quality jobs.”

The announcement follows plans unveiled by SSE Thermal and Equinor last month to develop a new gas-fired power station at Peterhead with carbon capture technology.