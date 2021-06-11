Enel switches on ‘South America’s largest’ wind farm

Enel Green Power, a subsidiary of Enel Group, has started commercial operations of what is described as South America’s largest wind farm.

The company has invested €620 million (£533m) in the construction of the 716MW Lagoa dos Ventos wind farm.

The project consists of 230 wind turbines and is forecast to generate more than 3.3TWh a year.

It is also predicted to avoid the annual emission of more than 1.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Salvatore Bernabei, Chief Executive Officer of Enel Green Power and Head of Enel’s Global Power

Generation business line, said: “As our largest wind facility in the world, Lagoa dos Ventos represents a significant step forward for our sustainable growth, while also supporting the green recovery in Brazil, further contributing to the diversification of the country’s energy mix.”