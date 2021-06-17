‘Try before you buy’ scheme for fleet EVs launches in Coventry

A new £2.3 million scheme that allows businesses to try using electric vehicles (EVs) for free for a period of up to two months has been launched in Coventry.

The initiative, which is part of a partnership between Highways England and Coventry City Council, aims to encourage businesses to electrify their fleets.

The scheme belongs to a series of measures taken by Highways England to improve air quality and tackle carbon dioxide emissions from road transport.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member responsible for jobs, regeneration and climate change in Coventry, said: “The trial schemes are absolutely vital to help win hearts and minds of businesses and private car users, especially as the city continues to open up after the challenges of the Covid pandemic.

“We already have more electric charging points in Coventry than in any city outside of London. Plus, we are also gearing up to become the first city in the country to run an all-electric bus fleet.”

Highways England’s Customer Services Director Melanie Clarke said: “Our work with Coventry City Council is just one example of us working with local authorities across the country to encourage businesses to make the switch to electric vehicles and we expect many more to start using when they experience the savings possible.”