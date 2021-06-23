8 steps to electrifying your business fleet

Electrification isn’t something you can achieve overnight – there are many moving parts to consider.

Why electrify your fleet? There are many benefits:

Zero tailpipe emissions

Lower maintenance costs

Renewable energy advantages, such as using on-site generation for zero carbon charging

Unbeatable insight from state-of-the-art telematics

Future-proofed business, with the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel car sales just a couple of replacement cycles away.

Download Drax’s 8 essential steps to electrification free guide to optimising your business fleet.

This is a promoted article.