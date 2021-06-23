8 steps to electrifying your business fleet

Electrification isn’t something you can achieve overnight – there are many moving parts to consider.
Why electrify your fleet? There are many benefits:
- Zero tailpipe emissions
- Lower maintenance costs
- Renewable energy advantages, such as using on-site generation for zero carbon charging
- Unbeatable insight from state-of-the-art telematics
- Future-proofed business, with the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel car sales just a couple of replacement cycles away.
Download Drax’s 8 essential steps to electrification free guide to optimising your business fleet.
This is a promoted article.