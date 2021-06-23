London launches England’s first ever hydrogen double decker buses

The first ever hydrogen-powered double decker buses in England are to be launched by London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the capital today.

The 20 new environmentally-friendly buses, initially being introduced on Route 7 between East Action and Oxford Circus, will join more than 500 electric buses in the core fleet that are already zero emission.

The hydrogen fuel cell buses will help reduce Transport for London’s (TfL) carbon footprint as well as harmful emissions to ensure cleaner air for Londoners.

The buses, which have been manufactured by Wrightbus in Northern Ireland, produces only water vapour, with the hydrogen produced from Air Liquide’s plant in Runcorn.

From 2023, the hydrogen is expected to be even greener as it will be produced by electrolysis powered by a direct connection to an offshore wind farm.

A fuelling station, developed by Danish engineering firm Nel Hydrogen, will top up each hydrogen fuel cell bus just once a day in as little as five minutes.

The London mayor will visit Perivale bus depot in Ealing today and take a ride on one of the new hydrogen double deckers and visit the refuelling station.

Mr Khan said: “We have made real progress in London to clean up our air but we still have a long way to go because toxic air pollution in our city is still leading to thousands of premature deaths every year and is stunting the growth of children’s lungs. As part of our world-leading ongoing efforts, I’m proud to announce England’s first hydrogen double decker buses, which don’t produce any harmful emissions, will now be put into service.

“Our investment in these hydrogen buses is not only helping us to clean up London’s air but is supporting jobs and local economics across the UK. This is a great demonstration of how tackling air pollution and the climate crisis and boosting economic growth is about regions working together, investing in the very latest technology.

“I’ve worked hard to ensure TfL’s entire core bus fleet across London now meets the ULEZ standards and this includes 500 electric buses. Our new investment in hydrogen buses will move us even closer to our ambition of making all London buses zero emission by 2030.”