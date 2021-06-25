US awards $65m to commercialise ‘promising’ energy technologies

The US Government has announced more than $30 million (£21.5m) in federal funding, matched by more than $35 million (£25m) in private sector funds, to accelerate the commercialisation of “promising” energy technologies.

A total of 68 projects, which range from clean energy and advanced manufacturing to building efficiency and next-generation materials, will share the funding to deploy innovative solutions from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) national labs onto the marketplace.

Some of the projects include energy efficient process for coatings used in gas turbines, a detector for the identification of fissionable materials, sustainable aviation fuel and reducing the water requirement of hydrogen production, converters for extreme fast charging and robotics for the optimisation of wind energy generation.

The selected projects are expected to strengthen the economic competitiveness and help the US achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “President Biden is serious about making sure America corners the clean energy market – and that means we need to work with our nation’s savviest entrepreneurs to fast-track solutions from DOE’s National Labs into commercial-ready technologies.

“These projects will help us deploy gamechanging innovations that position us to win the clean energy race, while creating jobs and opportunity across every pocket of the country.”