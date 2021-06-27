Renewable energy developers team up for offshore wind leasing bid in Scotland

Vattenfall and Fred. Olsen Renewables have announced a 50:50 joint venture partnership to bid in a leasing round for offshore wind farms in Scotland.

They intend to collaborate in their bid in Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind offshore leasing round to deliver the next generation of Scottish offshore wind farms.

The bid will focus on achieving “maximum value” for the Scottish economy – creating sustainable supply chains in Scotland and helping bring long term economic benefits.

The companies believe their collaboration will maximise the potential the bid can deliver by combining their skills and experience in the renewable energy sector.

Helene Bistrom, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall said: “This joint venture brings together two companies with strong track records in Scotland. We fundamentally understand the importance of developing projects which benefit the local economy and environment while ensuring the best possible value for billpayers.

“Vattenfall’s goal is to enable fossil-free living within one generation, and we are very excited to be working with Fred. Olsen Renewables to bring the best of our experience together to create a strong offer for Scotland.”