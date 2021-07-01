Net zero ‘requires nearly 2.3m new EV charge points by 2030’

Almost 2.3 million new electric vehicle (EV) charge points are needed to support the UK automotive sector’s net zero.

That’s according to a new report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which suggests that a larger investment in EV charging infrastructure is required to encourage drivers to invest in zero-emission vehicles.

The SMMT also calls on the government to set a binding target of 60GWh of battery capacity to be built by the end of the decade.

In addition, the body suggests a new ‘Build Back Better Fund’ could underpin the industry’s transition and tackle certain issues, including skills shortage and energy costs.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The automotive sector is uniquely placed to help this government deliver on its agenda, to level up, deliver net zero and trade globally.

“The government has made clear its support for the sector in its negotiations with Europe, so now is the time to go full throttle and take bold action to support one of Britain’s most important industries.”