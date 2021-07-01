Twelve charities secure £2.2m to tackle fuel poverty

Twelve charities will receive more than £2.2 million of funding from Ofgem‘s Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme.

The programme collects voluntary payments from energy companies that may have breached rules.

The funds are then spent to support vulnerable customers.

Each of the 12 charities will receive grants ranging between £40,000 to £386,000 for projects lasting up to two years, the Energy Saving Trust said.

The selected projects aim to support households to reduce their bills, tackle fuel poverty and support the transition to net zero.

Charles Hargreaves, Ofgem’s Deputy Director of Conduct and Enforcement, said: “This funding will help struggling consumers to manage and save energy, directly helping those in hardship to pay their energy bills and also to go greener too.”