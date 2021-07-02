GE Renewable Energy wins huge order for onshore wind farm in India

GE Renewable Energy has won a huge order to supply, install and commission wind turbines for an onshore wind farm in India.

It has been selected by Continuum Green Energy to provide 55 sets of its 2.7-132 onshore turbines for the 148.5MW Morjar, Bhuj wind farm in the state of Gujarat.

The project is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 125,000 households in India.

Arvind Bansal, CEO for Continuum Green Energy said: “We are glad to partner with GE for our project which will deliver renewable energy under a PPA with SECI [Solar Energy Corporation of India] for 25 years.

“Synergies in Continuum’s development capabilities and GE’s capabilities in manufacturing and delivering turbines timely will be of great value to the project. A long term full service agreement with GE for the wind turbines will also go a long way in ensuring high performance levels of the project.”