Transport company Go-Ahead commits to carbon-neutrality by 2045

British transport company the Go-Ahead Group has pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2045.

It has set a target of reducing emissions by 75% by 2035 and achieving net zero emissions ten years later.

Its targets have been submitted for ratification to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which include a wholesale shift from diesel to zero-carbon modes of transport.

Go-Ahead aims to convert its entire fleet of 5,000 UK buses to zero-emission vehicles by 2035 and decarbonise its rail fleet by 2035.

The transport provider is targeting a 17% reduction in carbon monoxide emissions, a 49% cut in hydrocarbons and a 63% fall in nitrogen oxides by 2025 to improve air quality across the UK.

Additionally, it has committed to recycling 60% of its waste and achieving a 25% reduction in water usage by 2025.

Chief Executive David Brown remarked: “Climate change is the number one challenge facing society and in order to address it, we must make radical changes to the way we travel.

“If we’re serious about protecting the health of our planet, then businesses such as Go-Ahead must show leadership.

“Our climate change plan is ambitious but deliverable and is consistent with international goals of limiting any increase in global temperature to 1.5°C.

“We will play our part by decarbonising our business and by investing in environmentally sustainable technology. We hope our commitment will be matched by a broader shift in public policy on transport by encouraging people to walk or cycle where possible, use buses and trains as an alternative but only use a car if absolutely necessary.”