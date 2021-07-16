Gen Z kids are the ‘Greta Generation’

Kids these days care more about climate change and sustainability than fashion or what their friends think.

That is according to new research by GWI, which has labelled Generation Z kids the ‘Greta Generation’.

GWI delved into the behaviours and beliefs of more than 15,000 children aged 8-15.

The findings show that almost half of 12-15 year-olds feel that caring for the planet is important to them, which is higher than the priorities stereotypically associated with young adolescents.

Their peers’ opinions were important to only 28% of the teens and only 23% prioritised being up to date on fashion trends.

The research found that teens now expect a commitment from brands on climate change and environment before they consider buying, which GWI claims highlights the influence Greta Thunberg has on young people today.

The research also found that 15% of 12-15 year-olds are interested in vegan or vegetarian food, with 22% saying they choose what they eat. GWI suggests that Generation Z seem used to more autonomy with the power of online streaming and deciding what they would like to do or watch and if given the option, would have a meat-free diet.