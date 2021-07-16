Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

How could Covid-19 clinical waste help slash Birmingham’s emissions?

Veolia’s energy recovery facility at Birmingham will process waste from a giant NHS Test and Trace laboratory to supply green energy

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 16 July 2021
Image: Veolia

Veolia’s energy recovery facility in Tyseley, Birmingham, will soon use waste from a massive NHS Test and Trace laboratory to produce green energy for the city.

The resource management company has been awarded a contract to provide its services for NHS Test and Trace’s new Rosalind Franklin Laboratory.

Dubbed the UK’s first testing mega lab, the facility is designed to process hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 tests every day during 24/7 operations.

According to Veolia, this type of clinical waste usage in energy recovery facilities can lead to more than 60% reductions in carbon dioxide emissions compared to other conventional energy generation processes.

Veolia also plans to treat waste from the NHS Test and Trace laboratory at its Empire Treatment Plant and Norwood facilities, where it will convert liquid solvents into secondary liquid fuel.

That process aims to produce a blended fuel that is used to replace fossil fuels in the manufacture of cement.

Donald Macphail, Chief Operating Officer – Treatment at Veolia, said: “Using our specialist teams and modern treatment facilities we can ensure compliant handling and disposal and also gain the advantage of energy recovery to support industry and the grid.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast