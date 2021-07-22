New York announces $52.5m for community solar projects in underserved areas

Funding worth $52.5 million (£38.6m) has been announced for community solar projects that support underserved and disadvantaged communities in New York.

Projects funded under the Inclusive Community Solar Adder programme are expected to support up to 50,000 low to moderate income households, affordable housing providers and facilities serving disadvantaged communities.

The programme is expected to help consumers save at least 10% on their electricity bills and support New York’s goal to ensure at least 35%, with a goal of 40%, of the benefits of clean energy investments go to disadvantaged communities across the state.

Bonus incentives will be awarded for projects sited in environmental justice communities burdened by conventional power generating facilities.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said: “This administration is committed to expanding access to solar energy to all New Yorkers as we work to ensure an equitable and just transition to a green economy.

“This programme will provide the necessary support to bring forward solar projects in communities that are historically underserved and can gain the most from the health and environmental benefits and cost savings.”