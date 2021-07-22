Company in Birmingham donates £12.9k to charity after recycling failure

A Birmingham-based company has paid £12,900 to charity after failing to meet recycling regulations.

Nobisco has made the donation to the Wildlife Trust for Birmingham and The Black Country as part of an Enforcement Undertaking accepted by the Environment Agency.

An Enforcement Undertaking is an alternative to sanction or prosecution when dealing with environmental offences.

The company failed to register with the Environment Agency and recycle its packaging waste under the Producer Responsibility Obligations Regulations 2007.

The Environment Agency has estimated close to 400 tonnes of packaging was not recycled within these regulations over 12 years.

Amy Currie, Regulatory Officer for the Environmental Agency, commented: “Enforcement Undertakings enable packaging waste producers to come into compliance and contribute towards environmental projects and improvements using the money they have saved.

“The Environment Agency is increasingly using this method of enforcement for cases to restore or enhance the environment, improve practices of the offending business and ensure future compliance with environmental requirements.

“However, we will continue to pursue prosecution for the most serious cases.”