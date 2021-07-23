Energy Assets’ AI tech gives energy managers an extra set of eyes

Energy Assets machine learning technology gives Energy Managers an extra set of eyes.

I spoke with George Catto, Client Services Director for AMR DNA, about what Energy Assets AMR DNA, powered by kWIQly, machine learning technology is capable of – listen to the full podcast to find out more.

Machine Learning or Artificial intelligence (AI) technology can provide a much-needed extra set of eyes for energy managers, allowing them to significantly boost productivity and slash energy waste.

That was just one of the topics discussed in a recent conversation with George Catto, Client Services Director for AMR DNA.

He told me about how the company’s machine learning system uses AI in conjunction with a pattern recognition engine to help Energy Managers sifting through large volumes of data better identify the most pressing issues at hand and work to quickly resolve them.

The technology takes half hourly meter data, coupled with local weather data, and the AI builds a model of what it believes each building within a portfolio can achieve – it then makes sure each is performing to the optimum level and highlights where improvements can be made.

George said: “One of the key things that we’re able to do, because all of the analysis is mathematically generated, is we’re able to put a pounds, shillings and pence figure onto each of those issues so that we can help with the selection and prioritisation of what should be done first.”

Listen to the full podcast to find out more or get in touch with the team at [email protected]