‘More action needed on EV charging if UK is to meet net zero targets’

New measures must be put in place to ensure electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure meets demand ahead of the 2030 ban on selling new petrol or diesel cars.

That’s according to the new study from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which acknowledges the progress made with charging installations to date, in places like shopping centres, workplaces and private parking.

It states that the issue is in the availability of charge points at motorway services, local authorities being too slow with the roll-out of on-street charging and the possibility of rural areas being left behind due to a lack of investment.

Its research has also revealed many drivers find charging frustrating and difficult and are concerned about reliability and the lack of opportunity to compare prices – all factors which the CMA warns could put people off the switch to EVs.

The CMA has provided four points it suggests the government must follow if the ban on selling new fossil-fuel cars is to happen by 2030 and if the UK is to achieve its net zero aims.

These are as follows:

Charge points must be easy to find, with up-to-date availability and working status information provided.

Charging must be simple and quick to pay for like petrol or diesel – no sign-ups and contactless payments made to become widely available.

The costs should be made clearer for drivers with a standard way of pricing such as per kW for easier comparison.

All charge points should be accessible to any type of EV.

Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive of the CMA, commented: “There needs to be action now to address the postcode lottery in EV charging as we approach the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

“Our recommendations will promote strong competition, encourage more investment and build people’s trust, both now and in the future.

“The CMA has also opened a competition law investigation into EV charging along motorways and will continue to work with government and the industry to help ensure EV charging is a success.”