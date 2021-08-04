Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

US installed 26GW of new clean power in 2020

US wind, utility solar and battery storage power capacity has now topped 170GW, according to a new report

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 4 August 2021
Image: Shutterstock

A total of 26GW of new clean energy capacity was installed in the US last year.

That’s according to the annual report from the American Clean Power Association, which estimates wind, utility solar and battery storage reached a capacity of more than 170GW in 2o20.

The authors of the research note that this capacity is enough to power 50 million homes.

The analysis shows wind, solar and battery storage together made up nearly 78% of new installations last year.

That compares to just 28% of new power installations being made up of wind, solar, and battery storage in 2010.

The report suggests Texas added the largest renewable energy capacity last year with 6,3GW, followed by California with 2.1GW, Florida and Iowa with 1.2GW and Oklahoma with 1.1GW.

Heather Zichal, Chief Executive Officer of the American Clean Power Association, said: “The energy transition is well underway as we aim to meet important climate targets and create good-paying American jobs.

“The clean power industry is helping to rebuild the US economy while combating the climate crisis.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast