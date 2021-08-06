McDonald’s and eBay partner with Lightsource bp for US solar farm

McDonald’s and eBay have signed corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) to source electricity for their US operations from a new solar farm developed by Lightsource bp.

Located in Lousiana, US, the 345MW solar project is predicted to become the state’s largest.

Once completed, the $300 million (£215m) solar farm is forecast to avoid around 450,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and generate more than 600,000MWh of energy, equivalent to the average annual consumption of 59,000 homes.

Online retail giant eBay aims to use the electricity from the farm to power one of its data centres.

Renee Morin, Chief Sustainability Officer at eBay, said: “At eBay, investing in clean energy remains a focus of our business as we aim to attain 100% renewable energy by 2025.”

Emma Cox, Global Renewable Energy Lead at McDonald’s, said: “Our renewable energy deal with Lightsource bp will not only create Louisiana’s largest solar project and serve as the latest milestone in making significant progress toward our science-based emissions reduction target for 2030, but also demonstrate our belief that meaningful solutions to building a sustainable future require partnership and collaboration.”