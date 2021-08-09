Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm starts producing green electricity

The first wind farm in Saudi Arabia has started renewable electricity production.

The Dumat Al Jandal, developed by companies including Masdar and EDF Renewables, is a 400MW project with 99 wind turbines.

The wind farm is estimated to produce enough green energy to power 70,000 Saudi households and prevent just under one million tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.

The wind farm will supply electricity through a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company and help the Kingdom achieve its carbon reduction goals.

Olivier Bordes, CEO of EDF Renewables Middle East, said: “It is an honour to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s energy transition with the start of the production of the Dumat Al Jandal wind farm – the most powerful in the Middle East.

“This major step clearly demonstrates our ability to deliver competitive, innovative, and low carbon energy solutions and to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aiming to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.”