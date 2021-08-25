Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Not switching water supplier ‘could drain £300m from businesses’ budget’

A new study finds that just 15% of the UK’s businesses have switched water supplier

Wednesday 25 August 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Businesses could miss out on savings of around £300 million by failing to switch water supplier.

That’s according to new research by the price comparison website Love Energy Savings, which estimates that just 15% of the UK’s businesses have switched water supplier.

That translates to 404,833 out of 2,682,735 business water meters.

In March, the water sector’s regulator Ofwat proposed to increase the price cap for small and medium non-household customers due to higher than expected levels of bad debt in the business retail market.

