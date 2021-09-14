Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

EU Commission backs €26.7m floating tidal project in Scotland

The system involves floating tidal energy, wind generation, grid export, battery storage and green hydrogen

Tuesday 14 September 2021
Image: Orbital Marine Power - European Marine Energy Centre

A Scottish project that aims to accelerate the commercial deployment of floating tidal energy has secured the European Commission’s support.

The €26.7 million (£22.7m) project will see the installation of turbine technology that will be integrated with a green hydrogen production facility and battery storage at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, Scotland.

The project will be delivered by a pan-European consortium led by the Scottish developer Orbital Marine Power.

The consortium has secured €20.5 million (£17.4m) from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

Rob Flynn, Commercial Manager of EMEC, said: “The project represents a major step forward for the commercialisation of tidal energy and we are delighted it has received this significant stamp of approval from the European Commission.”

