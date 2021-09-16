Efficiency & Environment

RWE launches renewable energy educational resources with Tees Valley Education

The five-school multi-academy has linked with the energy firm’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm to teach students about green energy

Priyanka Shrestha
Thursday 16 September 2021
RWE and Tees Valley Education (TVE) have joined forces to launch a series of educational resources to teach students about renewable energy.

The five-school multi-academy trust has linked with the energy company’s Sofia Offshore Wind Farm to create and test a series of offshore wind teaching resources that are available online for teachers and others.

The resources, which have been developed by Spark Tees Valley, a company specialising in developing cultural capital for children in the Tees Valley, include engaging videos, Google Earth maps highlighting renewable energy projects around the world and teacher sessions to give students the experience in planning a wind farm and science investigation techniques.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who launched the Tees Valley Careers initiative said: “We’re creating the good quality, well paid jobs of the future at Teesworks, with the aim of leading the UK in clean energy and offshore innovation.

“Our children are never too young to learn of the exciting careers they can have right here and I hope this project and these materials inspire generations to come across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”

The £3 billion Sofia wind farm, located 195 kilometres off the North East coast on Dogger Bank, will have a total capacity of 1.4GW and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Matthew Swanwick, Project Director Sofia at RWE added: “Offshore wind will be a key sector for Tees Valley in the coming decade, with Sofia being just one of the many developments set to create jobs and economic benefits in the area.

“Through our work with Teesside schools, we want to ensure local young people are best placed to be able to take advantage of the opportunities that will be happening right on their doorstep.”

